NLBM partners with First Business Bank on Negro Leagues commemorative coins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced First Business Bank as the “official bank” of the U.S. Mint Negro Leagues Commemorative Coins program on Friday.

As the official bank, First Business Bank will work with the NLBM on a marketing strategy to promote the coins to consumers.

The three-coin series was released Jan. 6. It includes a $5 gold coin, $1 silver coin and half dollar clad coins.

Created in celebration of the centennial of Negro Leagues Baseball, the coins are the “first-ever Mint coins honoring the rich history of the Negro Leagues,” according to an NLBM news release.

NLBM President Bob Kendrick, who was honored with the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat on Opening Day Thursday for his continued work in the Kansas City community, is “confident” in the partnership with First Business Bank.

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to welcome First Business Bank as a partner and the official bank of our U.S. Mint Negro Leagues Commemorative Coins program,” Kendrick said in the release. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Centennial Commemorative Coin Act is one of the most important initiatives in museum history."

After the U.S. Treasury recoups expenses associated with designing and minting the commemorative coins — a program that is operated at no cost to taxpayers — the funds will be distributed to the NLBM, per the release.

"While we are ecstatic to have gained the issuance of the coins, the true success comes with our ability to realize as much of the revenue potential as possible. I’m extremely confident that our partnership with First Business Bank and their tremendous connections to the business community will help us accomplish that goal," Kendrick said.

If all coins are sold, the program could yield as much as $6 million. In total, there are 850,000 coins comprised of 50,000 gold, 400,000 silver and 400,000 clad.

First Business Bank's Kansas City Metro President Rob Barker said in the release he is "honored" the bank is able to promote the program and "ensure their (NLBM) financial wellness in the years to come" through the partnership.

Anyone interested in submitting an order for the commemorative coins can do so by calling 1-800-872-6468 or clicking here .

The program advises hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment should call 1-888-321-MINT.