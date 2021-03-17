No. 2 KS GOP says he’s taking step back during investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after his arrest for a number of traffic violations that initially included being cited for driving under the influence, the second-highest ranking Republican in the Kansas Senate announced he is temporarily stepping down.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sen. Gene Suellentrop (R - Wichita) said he has decided to “transfer the bulk of the formal duties of my office” to Senate Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley (R - Winfield).

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday , Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County, Kansas, jail on a suspicion of driving while under the influence, fleeing arrest, speeding and driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

Despite a judge’s order later Tuesday morning that Suellentrop should be released after determining there was no probably cause for his arrest, Suellentrop cited the incident as the reason for his decision.

“I regret this incident has caused a distraction for my colleagues and the Senate staff, and most importantly, from the important issues we are debating on behalf of the people of Kansas,” Suellentrop said in a statement. “It is essential that Senate leadership, our caucus and the entire Senate be able to successfully complete the serious work that remains over the next few weeks.”

Suellentrop said the transfer of most of his duties would remain until “matters that I am currently dealing with are resolved.”