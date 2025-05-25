No arrests made after white nationalist hate group 'Patriot Front' holds march in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No arrests were made after a white nationalist hate group called "Patriot Front" held a march in Kansas City, Missouri, Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department said a patrol sergeant observed about 100 people marching on the sidewalk near the Liberty Memorial for roughly an hour.

KCPD confirmed that the group calls itself the Patriot Front, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group.

Police believe the people involved are not from the Kansas City area.

The department said they were unaware that the group was planning to come into the city because the group does not advertise their protest / march locations.

KCPD claims there is zero indication that the department was involved in any kind of escort while the group was marching.

Police said there were no arrests made or citations issued during the march.

After the march concluded, members of the group were seen entering a U-Haul in a parking lot.

The group has left Kansas City, according to police.

Mayor Quinton Lucas made a post on X (formerly Twitter) hours after the march concluded.

While the First Amendment provides the right to bring any message to Kansas City, we know that our diversity, our welcoming community, and our respect for the rights of all reject whatever hate and cowardice come our way. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 24, 2025

—