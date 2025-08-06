No charges to be filed in Walmart shooting; Harrisonville PD suspect road rage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrisonville police believe a shooting victim found Tuesday in a Walmart parking lot stemmed from a road rage incident on a nearby highway.

Police were called around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart at 1700 N 291 Highway on a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found a shooting victim and started to provide medical help. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot near the ramp from Interstate 49 to Missouri Highway 291.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As the victim was receiving treatment, Harrisonville police distributed information about a possible suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located south on I-49 near Archie, Missouri. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail for questioning.

Harrisonville police say they presented their case to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to file charges.

“Yesterday can serve as a great reminder about how quickly an altercation on the roadway can escalate into a dangerous situation,” Harrisonville police said. “When you find yourself involved in an altercation while driving, it is always best to call the police immediately to prevent the situation from becoming worse.”

