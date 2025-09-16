KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters will decide on September 30th, whether to recall County Executive Frank White, Jr.

No excuse absentee voting begins today for Frank White, Jr. recall election

With the election is two weeks away, no excuse absentee voting is beginning around the county.

Because of the shortened election cycle, there will be fewer polling places opening on Election Day for this election.

To expand access, there will be additional no excuse absentee voting locations available in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here is the list of locations open in Kansas City:

Kansas City Election Board, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The Mount Christian Worship Center, 1800 E. 79th Street

United Believers Community Church, 5600 E. 112th Terrace

Fellowship Right Baptist Church, 4700 Pitman Road

Garrison Community Center, 1124 E. 5th Street

Palestine Senior Center, 3325 Prospect Avenue

Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway

There are also two locations open for Jackson County residents who don't resident in the Kansas City city limits.

They are the Jackson County Absentee Election Office at 110 N. Liberty Street in Independence and the Woods Chapel Community Church of Christ at 500 NE Woods Chapel Road in Lee's Summit.

