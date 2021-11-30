No injuries in fire that wrecked KCMO house Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, family of four was forced to find a temporary place to live after a fire heavily damaged their house Tuesday afternoon.

A person in the house in the 4400 block of Wayne Avenue told firefighters he heard his smoke detector, saw smoke and got out of the house, according to a KCMO Fire Department spokesman.

The only other person in the house also escaped uninjured.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with shelter and other needs.

