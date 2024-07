KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire at 37th & Main Street.

Kansas City Missouri Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

Upon arrival firefighters battled flames from the rear of the home.

Firefighters also had to avoid holes in the floor near the rear of the structure.

No injuries were reported in the vacant home.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.