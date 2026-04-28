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No injuries reported after stalled semi struck by train in Cass County

semi vs. train crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol
semi vs. train crash
semi vs. train crash
semi vs. train crash
semi vs. train crash
semi vs. train crash
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi vs. freight train accident on 187th Street, east of Rt. D in Cass County.

The highway patrol says shortly after 9 a.m., the semi became high-centered on the train tracks.

The driver was able to get out of the semi, before the Canadian Pacific train struck, and dragged part of the empty trailer about a half-mile down the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

187th Street is currently closed, but crews are working to separate the severed trailer from the train and reopen the intersection.

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