No injuries reported after stalled semi struck by train in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi vs. freight train accident on 187th Street, east of Rt. D in Cass County.

The highway patrol says shortly after 9 a.m., the semi became high-centered on the train tracks.

The driver was able to get out of the semi, before the Canadian Pacific train struck, and dragged part of the empty trailer about a half-mile down the tracks.

No injuries were reported.

187th Street is currently closed, but crews are working to separate the severed trailer from the train and reopen the intersection.

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