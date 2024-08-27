No injuries reported, house damaged after explosion in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured, but a house was damaged after an explosion in Independence on Monday evening, the city's fire department said.

The fire department got a call about 5:45 p.m. that a construction crew hit a natural gas line while working near the home at east Fair and south Pearl Streets.

A crew went to the scene to wait for the gas to be shut off.

During this time, gas built up in the basement of the home and there was an ignition source, causing the explosion.

The explosion blew out part of the basement wall, windows and damaged other parts of the home.

Fire crews evacuated every home within a one black radius, the fire department said.

Most people were allowed back into their home by 9 p.m.

