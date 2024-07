KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt in a train derailment early Saturday morning near Ottawa, Kansas.

The train, operated by BNSF, derailed just west of Ottawa. The train was hauling corn, which spilled from the cars.

Sheriff’s deputies expected clean-up crews to remain on the scene into Sunday to recover a large amount of corn.

The train was not carrying any hazardous cargo.

