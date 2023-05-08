No injuries reported or hazardous material spilled in train derailment in Caldwell County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were spilled when a train derailed in Braymer, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

A precautionary evacuation was issued for residents near the area of the derailment, which happened on Canadian Pacific track.

A Braymer city employee said the one of the rail cars was carrying asphalt, which triggered the evacuation.

The derailment happened at about 1:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said there was no hazardous materials on the rail cars.

No other vehicle was involved in the derailment, but it also wasn't immediately clear what caused the incident.

Braymer in Caldwell County, Missouri, is about 90 minutes northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.

The U.S. Census estimated roughly 737 people lived in Braymer as of the 2020 Census.

