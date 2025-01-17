Watch Now
No injuries reported when school bus rams into police vehicle conducting traffic stop in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was injured when a school bus rammed into a police vehicle that was parked during a traffic stop in Leavenworth on Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at S 20th Street and Choctaw Street, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

A preliminary investigation found the police vehicle was parked and facing west on Choctaw Street at the intersection of 20th Street.

An 80-year-old man operating the school bus attempted to turn onto Choctaw Street when it hit the police vehicle.

The school bus was carrying 20 people, but no one was injured.

KHP said the police vehicle was parked lawfully.

