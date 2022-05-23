No love lost between Mission Woods couple, Mission Hills County Club over pickle ball courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent conversion of some tennis courts to pickle ball courts at Mission Hills Country Club has a Mission Woods couple distraught.

Darrell and Laurie Franklin served a civil lawsuit earlier this month in Johnson County District Court against the country club’s recent decision to convert tennis courts into pickle ball courts.

The change in sports, the couple says, has disrupted the “peaceful and tranquil environment” at their home.

“Playing pickle ball on pickle ball courts positioned in proximity to residential homes creates a nuisance,” the couple’s lawyer, Kirk T. May, wrote in the petition.

The suit seeks a temporary and permanent injunction that would prohibit playing of pickle ball at the converted courts, prevent the club from constructing new pickle ball courts and calling on the club that any future construction include sound remediation.

No court date has set been set in the case.

