KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Kansas City, Kansas, fire crews battled a large house fire Friday morning.

The blaze happened around 4:15 a.m. at North 9th Street and Barnett Avenue.

Crews on the scene said there was one person in the house at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt.

They did have to call in an extra truck to help contain the flames but were able to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.