KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ok flyers, starting February 1st, if you don't have a Real ID or an acceptable form of ID, you will have another option to go use TSA ConfirmID as an alternative way to verify your ID.

No REAL ID or other acceptable ID? New $45 TSA screening starts Feb 1st

I talked with Steve Lorincz from the TSA who told me the vast majority of people flying through Kansas City, about 95%, have the ID they need.

If you don't, using ConfirmID will cost you $45 and will last ten days from the date of travel on your receipt.

The TSA recommends pre-paying online. You would then show your receipt at the TSA checkpoint to start your ConfirmID screening.

A TSA spokesperson also told me to use it again within the ten days, you would show your receipt at the TSA checkpoint again.

The website does say there is no guarantee with this additional screening. Also, be sure to factor in some time too. I asked Lorincz how long this process should take.

"It could take anywhere between 15 and up to 30 minutes," said Lorincz. "So, you know, to me, it's so important, these sessions, getting this information out. Spending time with your viewers to make sure that they understand that, you know, the most critical thing is to get out to the DMVs and the Secretary of State offices.

This is a law. This law has been on the books since 2005, and this was one of the recommendations from the 9-11 commission."

You can find the list of acceptable forms of ID on the TSA website including a REAL ID compliant Driver's License, a passport, a Department of Defense ID, and more. It is important to note the TSA website says if you don't have the ID you need and you haven't prepaid for ConfirmID, you will have to leave the line to pay!

