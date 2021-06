KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning that left the front end hanging off of the vehicle.

The crash happened at 63rd Street and The Paseo around 6:40 a.m.

At least one other vehicle was involved, and both it and the bus could be seen in a grassy median with front-end damage.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said no children were on board the bus and there were no serious injuries reported.

41 Action News is working to confirm the circumstances surrounding the crash.