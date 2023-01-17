Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames on Ward Parkway in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Ward Parkway and Wornall Road.

A spokesperson confirmed the bus belonged to the Midland Adventist Academy.

There were between 35 to 50 middle and high school students from the academy on the bus when the driver saw smoke from the engine compartment.

The students were on the way to play in a basketball tournament at Christ The King Catholic Church.

Investigators from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department were on the scene Tuesday evening trying to figure out what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—