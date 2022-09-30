Watch Now
No students hurt in Independence School District school bus crash

Chris Ingram
Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:32:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No students were hurt in a crash involving an Independence School District bus Friday afternoon.

A school district spokesperson said no students were hurt when the bus was involved in a crash around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 27th Street and Sterling Avenue.

The spokesperson said families of affected students received an automated message regarding the crash.

A second bus was dispatched to the intersection to take students home.

An Independence Police Department spokesperson said a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into the back of the school bus.

Additional details of the crash weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

