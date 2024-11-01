Nonpartisan organization offering rides to the polls in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, nonpartisan organization is working to provide voters transportation to the polls for the Nov. 5 election.

Since 2020, Communities Creating Opportunity(CCO), has provided free rides to voters in Kansas City who live in historically marginalized communities.

Volunteers work on election day shuttling voters to and from the polls.

“There's issues for individuals who don't have vehicles," said Danise Hartsfield, CCO's executive director. "Many times the election polls are not necessarily on the bus stops, so yes, this is how we contribute by providing these rides."

KSHB 41 Information on rides to the polls

Hartsfield's organization rounded up more than a dozen volunteers who were vetted, have valid driver's licenses and vehicle insurance.

The volunteers also donate their time, gas money and vehicles to provide rides to people who have no other way to get to their voting site.

“I get to listen to their circumstances on why they aren't able to get to the polls; whether they don’t have cars, or their cars are broken down, or the family don't have family in the area that can take them, or their family doesn't care about this type of thing. It’s just personally rewarding to do that," said Douglas Kinney, a volunteer with CCO. "What happens here, especially on the national level. will affect us for years to come. Even though I may not have many years left on air, my kids and my grandchildren do."

This year is the first time CCO provided free rides during early voting.

Nearly 30 people signed up to get a free ride to their polling place in the week before the election.

"We're helping those individuals without vehicles, mobility impairments and those who just need a little more time to get it together," said Hartsfield.

KSHB 41 Getting voters to the polls

CCO focuses is offering rides to anyone who needs one, even on election day.

Their command center will take calls between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on November 5.

The phone number is 816-221-0556.

RideKC also offers rides to the polls on Election Day.

Starting Monday and Tuesday, anyone can redeem two free 60-minute ride credits for use on RideKC electric bikes or classic pedal bikes.

To get the promotion, download their app.

There's also the LyftUp Voting Access program where voters can get 50% on ride shares, bike, and scooter rides to the polls on Election Day.

