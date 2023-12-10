Watch Now
Nonprofit collects, distributes feminine hygiene products at 11th annual event

Giving Hope and Help’s mission is to end ‘period poverty’
Posted at 10:24 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 23:24:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donors came out in droves to support Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit Giving Hope and Help at its annual period product drive at Metropolitan Community College's - Penn Valley campus Saturday.

The organization collects tampons, wipes, pads and other feminine hygiene products, which it distributes to those in need.

Saturday, the nonprofit donated products to domestic violence shelters.

“It’s an amazing event that brings all of the domestic violence shelters together under one roof, the only event in KC that does that in December, and they leave with thousands of period products,” said Jessica McClellan, Giving Hope and Help founder.

This is the 11th time the nonprofit has collected these items. This year, it offered a menstruation education class for pre-teens.

This week, the Kansas City council put its support behind an idea to have Missouri end a sales tax on period products, pushing for gender equity in taxation.

McClellan hopes to create a community where everyone can afford period products. This month, KSHB 41 News highlighted other groups around the Kansas City metro working toward the same goal.

