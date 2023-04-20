Nonprofit expands partnerships to help returning citizens land jobs

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit has plenty of reasons to celebrate this month.

SWAGG, INC added another partner to its rolodex, and the city council proclaimed Saturday, April 22, 2023, SWAGG, INC Day in Kansas City.

Joshua Hunter is the latest success story for the organization. The Missouri Department of Corrections released Hunter from prison in October 2022. He now works as a driver assistant for Big Brothers Big Sisters — SWAGG, INC’s newest partner employer.

SWAGG, INC helps break the cycle of mass incarceration by connecting returning citizens, those getting out of prison, with jobs. The organization also works with employers like Goodwill and JE Dunn.

In his role with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hunter helps collect donated goods from bins all over the metropolitan area. The foundation sells the donated items to Savers Thrift Stores.

Money from the sale then helps operate the nonprofit, which matches youth with positive mentors.

“It’s probably the best job I ever had,” Hunter said.

He admitted he didn’t have a positive role model as a child, which is part of the reason he went to prison for second-degree murder and attempted robbery.

Now, Hunter appreciates how his job supports mentorship, and he’s thankful for the positive support he receives from his employer and SWAGG, INC.

“Through hardship, it’s like going through the fire, you come out refined,” Hunter said.

Hunter's boss, Craig Mattke, describes him as a dedicated employee who always has a positive attitude. As the thrift operations director, Mattke says partnering with SWAGG, INC fits Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission of defending potential.

“It’s a way for us to defend potential and empower potential in anyone, not just the children we support throughout the Kansas City metro,” Mattke said.

Through his prison experience, Hunter says he "found himself," a sentiment SWAGG, INC founder Na’im Al-Amin can relate to.

Al-Amin created the business model for his nonprofit while incarcerated.

“To see something I created come to fruition and elevate someone else, that’s overwhelmingly majestic and something to be excited about,” Al-Amin said.

Al-Amin has invited the public to attend his SWAGG, INC Day celebration Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Big Brothers Big Sisters’ headquarters: 1709 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Mo.

The event will feature:



Food

Games

Live music

An entrepreneur pitch competition

Mental health professionals to meet with anyone

A free screening of Al-Amin’s workshop “Don’t Rodney King Me” to raise awareness about mass incarceration’s impact on the Black community

