Eight children with mobility disabilities received more than just a new set of wheels Saturday—they got a chance at a fresh start.

Nonprofit gifts modified ride on cars to children with mobility disabilities

For this group of kids, these specially modified toys bring not just joy but also independence and inclusion.

Emily Clark's daughter, Lyla, was among the recipients. Lyla was recently diagnosed with level 2 autism.

Jasoun Gould Emily Clark and her daughter Lyla

"Her older brother, who can ride a bike, is something that will include her in that kind of aspect where she can feel like she can be a kid," Clark said.

The event was organized by Variety KC through their Go Baby Go program, which provides adaptive cars for children with disabilities.

Jason Gould Abby Martin, Variety KC's chief development officer

"So, it really allows us to accomplish our mission to create opportunities for children to be active and social and belong," said Abby Martin, Variety KC's chief development officer.

For 91 years, Variety KC has helped children with physical and developmental disabilities. This annual event brings in middle and high school robotics students to create battery-powered ride-on cars, creatively modified for young children with mobility disabilities.

Jason Gould This annual event brings in middle and high school robotics students to create battery-powered ride-on cars

"These cars are really a child's first means of mobility, which is really amazing if you think about it," Martin said. "It's a very emotional day for the families."

Each car is adapted, wired and equipped to meet individual needs, allowing the children to take control for once.

"If we didn't have this, I mean, I don't know what we would do," Clark said.

For parents like Clark, watching their children gain independence is deeply meaningful.

Jason Gould Four year old Lyla, a 2025 recipient

"She means everything to me," Clark said. "She inspires me, she motivates me to wake up every day. She inspires me if I'm having a bad day, what has she been through? This just makes me want to give more to both my children."

As these kids embark on the ride of a lifetime, it serves as a reminder that their drive is unmatched.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

