Nonprofit 'Rightfully Sewn' in south KC expands operation after increase in production, employees, clients

For nearly a decade, the nonprofit "Rightfully Sewn" has impacted the Kansas City area's local fashion production, creating, sewing, and shipping out nationwide products, all while building up new seamstresses.

In south Kansas City, Rightfully Sewn moves the needle in workforce development, and the work floor is diverse.

Tyler Bennett, executive director of Rightfully Sewn, is focused on hiring people who may have a hard time landing a job because of various barriers, whether it's language, culture, or finances.

He then trains them in seamstress and entrepreneur skills. All employees are offered 401k and benefits.

Bennett says 60% of employees have refugee status.

They produce fashion and products for various local clothing and bag lines.

"There's just a really big need for sewing skills not only in the world but right here in KC," Bennett said. "There’s been new companies moving into the area; everything you wear is sewn by somebody, and there’s definitely some movement here in Kansas City."

This is why they too are expanding.

Bennett says in all facets the nonprofit has seen an increase, including employees, revenue, clients, and items that are sewn.

"We have three times as many customers, almost two times as many employees, and 30% more machinery," he said. "We make it fit, and at some point, it’s no longer a fun problem to have."

Which is why to keep growing, they are moving buildings and expanding.

Their newly funded site, north of 75th and Prospect Avenue allows, for a larger operation to keep making a local impact.

"It’s about 4 times the space we are in now," he said.

They hope to open the space in the next year.

