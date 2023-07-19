North Kansas Citians remember officer Daniel Vasquez 1 year since he was killed

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The loss of officer Daniel Vasquez in 2022 was the first line-of-duty death in North Kansas City, and it was felt across the KC metro.

“We very quickly determined that there was nothing that could have been done that would have changed the outcome, training outcomes,” said chief of North Kansas City Police Kevin Freeman.

The department found many ways to honor Vasquez’s memory, including a lighted-logo display with his badge number.

“We’re going to do a radio remembrance,” Freeman said.

At 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, the call went out across first-responder radios.

“Attention all officers, NKC officer Daniel Vasquez, radio 628, badge number 178 was tragically killed in the line of duty July 19 of 2022 at 11:35 hours. Please observe a moment of silence for officer Daniel Vasquez. He gave his life in the line of duty, serving NKC and the state of Missouri, your sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

“I was reminded this morning that today’s the day,” said Don Davis, who lives in North Kansas City.

Davis noted that many remember where they were.

“I was actually getting ready to come over here on that day last year and mow down the street,” Davis said. “If only I would have been on time, I mean.”

Davis said he often thinks of the “what-ifs.”

He said he never knew Vasquez, but is among a few who take extra care of the corner where he last served.

“I think about him, his family and what it’s done to our town," Davis said. "It’s been difficult.”

Davis explained how the community remembers Vasquez's legacy.

“So now, we try to take care of that corner,” Davis said. “It’s hard to look at. It’s not hard to look at, but hard to look at, but every time you see it, you know what happened. So, we can’t forget about it, because we can’t let it happen again.”

Chief Freeman says it's been a challenging year, but it’s brought their department and the town closer together.

“It is, hopefully, maybe a sense of partial closure, partial healing,” Freeman said. “Keep them in your thoughts, keep them in your prayers, give them little hugs if you can. They’ve gone through a lot. You know, our officer’s fiancé works for our department. I don’t want her forgotten either, I don’t want her family forgotten either. They’ve all been going through a lot. We lost a coworker, a friend; they lost a son, a brother, an uncle, a fiancé.”

Davis’ message to neighbors is to take a moment of pause to remember.

“Watch out for each other,” he said.

The police department is working with local architects on a public safety memorial outside of city hall.

This fall, a portion of Armour Road — between Diamond Parkway and Chouteau Trafficway — will be renamed "Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway."

