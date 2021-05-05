North Kansas City-based Cerner announces plans to hire new CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City-based Cerner announced Wednesday it has started a process that will end with a new CEO.

Brent Shafer will remain in his current role of CEO during the search process for his replacement. Once the new CEO is identified, the company says Shafer will transition into a senior advisor role.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brent for his leadership, dedication and commitment to advancing client success and the quality of healthcare, particularly with the unprecedented events of the last year,” Cerner’s Board of Directors Lead Independent Director William Zollars said in a release. “The Board believes that now is the right time to identify a successor to Brent who will lead Cerner through its next chapter of growth and shareholder value creation.”

The company is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City area.

A timetable for finding the new CEO wasn’t immediately available.

