North Kansas City designates honorary street names for Taylor Swift ahead of The Eras Tour dates in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced Thursday the honorary renaming of two streets for Taylor Swift ahead of her two-night The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on July 7 and 8.

💖💖ATTENTION SWIFTIES💖💖



Mayor Bryant DeLong of North Kansas City is excited to announce that Swift Street in #NKC is now Swift Street (Taylor’s Version).



📸 Come snap a selfie in #NKCtaylorsversion in preparation for the #erastour stop in KC from July 7-8.#taylorswift pic.twitter.com/iFU0LjK7Ng — North Kansas City (@cityofnkc) June 22, 2023

The city honorarily renamed two streets on the southwest corner of Armour Road, one being "Swift Street (Taylor's Version)" and the other temporarily named "Cornelia Street."

"Swift Street (Taylor's Version)" pays homage to Swift re-recording her first six albums in order to gain ownership of her music after her masters were sold without her consent, according to the singer-songwriter. Her re-recorded albums — two of the six have been released — are titled after their originals with "(Taylor's Version)" added to the end.

Swift announced on May 5 that her third re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," will be released on the first night of her July 7 tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

The honorary "Cornelia Street" renaming references a song on her seventh album "Lover."

North Kansas City is not the first city to temporarily rename something in honor of Swift making a tour stop in their city.

Glendale, Arizona, temporarily renamed its city "Swift City" for her opening tour date in March; Las Vegas lit up its Gateway Arches in colors honoring 10 of her albums ahead of each show in March; Arlington, Texas, gave Swift a key to the city and symbolically renamed a street "Taylor Swift Way" to celebrate her three concerts there in April; Tampa, Florida, gave Swift a key to the city and made her the honorary mayor for the day during her tour stop there in April.

—