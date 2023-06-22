Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Kansas City designates honorary street names for Taylor Swift ahead of The Eras Tour dates in KC

renaming of streets in north kansas city taylor swift
Twitter: @cityofnkc
North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announces the honorary renaming of two streets for Taylor Swift ahead of her tour stop in Kansas City.
renaming of streets in north kansas city taylor swift
'Taylor Swift Act' would target ticket scalpers
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 18:27:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced Thursday the honorary renaming of two streets for Taylor Swift ahead of her two-night The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City on July 7 and 8.

The city honorarily renamed two streets on the southwest corner of Armour Road, one being "Swift Street (Taylor's Version)" and the other temporarily named "Cornelia Street."

"Swift Street (Taylor's Version)" pays homage to Swift re-recording her first six albums in order to gain ownership of her music after her masters were sold without her consent, according to the singer-songwriter. Her re-recorded albums — two of the six have been released — are titled after their originals with "(Taylor's Version)" added to the end.

Swift announced on May 5 that her third re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," will be released on the first night of her July 7 tour stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The honorary "Cornelia Street" renaming references a song on her seventh album "Lover."

North Kansas City is not the first city to temporarily rename something in honor of Swift making a tour stop in their city.

Glendale, Arizona, temporarily renamed its city "Swift City" for her opening tour date in March; Las Vegas lit up its Gateway Arches in colors honoring 10 of her albums ahead of each show in March; Arlington, Texas, gave Swift a key to the city and symbolically renamed a street "Taylor Swift Way" to celebrate her three concerts there in April; Tampa, Florida, gave Swift a key to the city and made her the honorary mayor for the day during her tour stop there in April.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app