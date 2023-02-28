Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Kansas City impacted by 'major' power outage

NKC outage
Evergy
NKC outage
Posted at 1:47 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:47:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage in North Kansas City, Missouri, is impacting 1,749 customers.

The outage spans from NE 33rd Terrace to E 15th Avenue, from north to south, and from the Missouri River to N Tracy Avenue, from east to west.

The North Kansas City Police Department says the power outage is affecting traffic signals. Police are asking drivers to treat all out-of-service signals as four-way stops.

The outage was first reported at 1:18 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Crews are working to restore power to the area.

The cause of the outage is not yet identified.

Those affected can view Evergy's outage map to track the outage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.