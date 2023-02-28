North Kansas City impacted by 'major' power outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage in North Kansas City, Missouri, is impacting 1,749 customers.

The outage spans from NE 33rd Terrace to E 15th Avenue, from north to south, and from the Missouri River to N Tracy Avenue, from east to west.

The North Kansas City Police Department says the power outage is affecting traffic signals. Police are asking drivers to treat all out-of-service signals as four-way stops.

The outage was first reported at 1:18 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Crews are working to restore power to the area.

The cause of the outage is not yet identified.