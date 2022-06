KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Detreveon A. Wallmark was last seen leaving North Kansas City Hospital around 7:41 p.m. on June 6. He was walking toward Rock Creek Parkway, according to a release from NKC police.

Wallmark was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

He is a Black male, around 6 feet tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NKC police at 816-274-6010.