KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Friday, Oct. 28 at around 6 a.m in NKC.

Jawayne T. Johnson is a Black male, 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

He is known to be in Wyandotte County, police say.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call NKCPD at 816-274-6010.

