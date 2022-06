KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 55-year-old man.

Michael Wilkey was last seen on Tuesday, May 3.

Police describe Wilkey as weighing between 180-200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is also said to be 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Wilkey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-274-6010.