Northtown rallies, mourns with NKCPD and Officer Vasquez's family

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support in North Kansas City for Officer Daniel Vasquez’s family and NKC PD isn't hard to spot.

It's there on homes, dozens of trees and in the ground around the city.

Larry Moss is one of those whose block looks different after last week's tragic shooting death of Officer Vasquez.

His home and his neighbor's homes feature American flags, blue ribbons, and signs.

“I got these ribbons, I got those banners down there," he said.

Moss said his neighbor made blue ribbons and gave them out.

“I don’t know what else to do,” Moss said.

But nearly everyone, like Moss, is doing something.

“Everyone came through the door, you could feel the heaviness in their hearts,” said Ryan Roberts of Chappell's Restaurant and Lounge. “It truly did weigh on everyone in the community.”

Roberts says they’ve made a change at the popular restaurant.

“Up here behind us,” Roberts said pointing to a ‘Missing Man Table’.

“We’ve left the table set,” he said.

His father is a Kansas City, Missouri police officer and helped him set up the table.

“It made sense personally and I felt very called to do it to show our support,” he said.

Many Northland businesses are donating money to Vasquez’s family,

Maggie Smith, whose father serves as a major on the North Kansas City Police Department, is doing her part.

“I’m a graphic designer and in a family of a lot of first responder's,” she said. “It just felt like it was right to do the only way I knew how to show respect to the family.”

She made ‘Blessed are the Peacemaker's designs and put them on T-shirts.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the fallen officer’s family.

“Hopefully it makes life a little easier for them,” she said. “People have been donating every hour of the day, every second of the day.”

When it felt like there’s not much you can do to help, people in North Kansas City find a way.

“At least they know the neighborhood is behind them,” Moss said.

Roberts agreed.

“Northtown has always taken care of its own and I don’t think this situation is going to be any different,“ Roberts said.

