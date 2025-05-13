North Kansas City residents, city leaders excited to revisit conversation on Royals stadium in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems that Clay County is back in the ball game.

In a conversation with KSHB 41, Missouri Senator Maggie Nurrenbern said the Kansas City Royals are only considering building a potential stadium in Clay County or Kansas.

Residents and North Kansas City leaders are excited to revisit the conversation. Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said they never stopped working on it.

"It's been a long trip as far as going through this process goes, and you’ve just gotta hang in there and just patiently work through, and I think that patience could easily pay off," Nolte said.

Senate Bill 80 passed the Missouri Senate and is now making its way through the Missouri House. Nolte said it would help Clay County establish a Sports Authority, which he said is a key piece to the project.

According to residents, another key piece is making sure their voices are heard.

Mindy Hart Davis has lived in North Kansas City for over a decade. She said there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before they can potentially break ground.

Those questions include traffic flow, infrastructure, and keeping alive the small town spirit of North Kansas City.

"We’ve invested in living here, we’ve moved here on purpose, we’ve put our businesses here on purpose, and something as big as this stadium could totally change the texture of how that looks," Hart Davis said.

Nolte said he will be going tomorrow to Jefferson City to show his support for the bill.

We're entering the ninth inning, and Nolte said he's ready to see this project to the final at bat.

