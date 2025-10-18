KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith announced Thursday that the city is entering confidential conversations with the Kansas City Royals about potentially relocating their stadium to the site of a former bowling alley.

North Kansas City residents react as city in talks with Royals for potential stadium relocation

In a Facebook post, Smith revealed the city has entered talks with the team about the possible move.

"Any deal that we reach with the team, or framework of the deal, would have to consider what's best for the city, the businesses, the residents, and the team, making it a true win-win," Smith said.

Al Miller North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith, in talks with Royals for potential stadium relocation

The announcement has generated mixed reactions from local baseball fans, though many express support as long as the team remains in Missouri.

Al Miller Marvin Matthewson, Royals fan

Marvin Matthewson, a Clay County resident and 37-year season ticket holder, welcomes the potential move closer to his home.

"I'll be tickled to death to have them out here, I just don't want them to go to Kansas," Matthewson said.

David Barnett, another baseball fan, believes the current stadium is adequate but sees benefits for North Kansas City.

Al Miller David Barnett, Baseball fan

"I think it's a perfectly good stadium where it's at, but it'll be good for North Kansas City," Barnett said.

Smith indicated the stadium project could serve as a catalyst for additional improvements and development in North Kansas City.

However, residents like Matthewson acknowledge the financial reality of such projects.

"Anytime you have any major improvements, somebody has to pay for it," said Matthewson. "So, taxes are going to go up somewhere. That's life."

The mayor has promised transparency throughout the process and suggested that if the Royals relocate to North Kansas City, other developments would likely follow.

