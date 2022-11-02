Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Daniel Clemens announces plans to retire after 2023-24 school year

Dr. Dan Clemens
Courtesy NKC Schools
Dr. Dan Clemens
Dr. Dan Clemens
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 14:13:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City School District Superintendent Daniel Clemens intends to retire after the 2023-24 school year, according to a district spokesperson.

Clemens announced his retirement plans to NKC School District staff in August.

Applications for the position of NKC Schools superintendent will be accepted later on in November.

Clemens began his career in the St. Joseph School District in 1995, before joining NKC Schools in 2000. He served as principal of Nashua Elementary School, Crestview Elementary and Eastgate Middle School.

He was the assistant superintendent of administrative services in the district, before filling the role of district superintendent.

Clemens' biography from NKC Schools say that he "has a passion for providing all kids access to extraordinary educational experiences."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock