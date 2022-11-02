North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Daniel Clemens announces plans to retire after 2023-24 school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City School District Superintendent Daniel Clemens intends to retire after the 2023-24 school year, according to a district spokesperson.

Clemens announced his retirement plans to NKC School District staff in August.

Applications for the position of NKC Schools superintendent will be accepted later on in November.

Clemens began his career in the St. Joseph School District in 1995, before joining NKC Schools in 2000. He served as principal of Nashua Elementary School, Crestview Elementary and Eastgate Middle School.

He was the assistant superintendent of administrative services in the district, before filling the role of district superintendent.

Clemens' biography from NKC Schools say that he "has a passion for providing all kids access to extraordinary educational experiences."

—