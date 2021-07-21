Watch
North Kansas City Schools to hold hiring event Thursday

North Kansas City Schools is holding a hiring event on Thursday.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 13:33:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To prepare for the upcoming school year, North Kansas City Schools will hold a "Job Interview Day" on Thursday.

The district said it's looking to fill several positions in the food and nutritional services and paraprofessionals areas.

People will have the opportunity to walk in and apply for the positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district’s Early Education Center, located at 6479 N. Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.

The district also has positions available in transportation and school-age child care.

People interested in applying for those jobs can do so on the district's careers website.

