North Kansas City Schools to hold hiring event Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To prepare for the upcoming school year, North Kansas City Schools will hold a "Job Interview Day" on Thursday.

The district said it's looking to fill several positions in the food and nutritional services and paraprofessionals areas.

People will have the opportunity to walk in and apply for the positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district’s Early Education Center, located at 6479 N. Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.

The district also has positions available in transportation and school-age child care.