North Kansas City Schools to lift mask mandate Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Schools lifted its mask mandate on Thursday, citing recent public health guidance from the Clay County Health Department in its decision.

The change will go into effect on Friday.

"This afternoon, the Clay County Health Department released updated guidance for schools, lifting the mask requirement for all school buildings," the district said in an email to families. "In response to this new guidance, North Kansas City Schools will update our COVID-19 protocols accordingly. The changes in procedure that follow will take effect beginning Friday, June 11."

Masks will still be required on school buses.

The district also modified its stay-at-home policies. If an unvaccinated student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, they will be required to stay at home from school or work for 10 days. They could potentially return to school after seven days if testing criteria is met.

The new guidelines will be in effect through the summer and fall, however could change if there's a spike in cases in the community.

The district said it would re-evaluate the protocols to match the recommendations of the Clay County Health Department.