North KC's Adetomiwa Adebawore drafted to Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adetomiwa Adebawore is north Kansas City's newest pro player. Soon the defensive tackle be representing the community wearing an Indianapolis Colts jersey.

"So excited for the opportunity, I'll take full advantage," he said. "Feels amazing. I’m just so thankful for everybody. You know all the support over my life, family friends, everybody that’s helped me get here. Just truly thankful for this opportunity.”

Adebawore went to North Kansas City High School before becoming Northwestern's number 99.

"It's so exciting, and I thanked God for everything," his mother, Cyrillian, said.

"It was a great moment," Adebawore's father, Adeniyi, said. "It was a great moment. If I begin to talk about him, I would talk about him from now until the end of the world."

This is what he's been working his whole life for, something so few athletes can say they have done.

He's ready to get to work, but Saturday night was for celebration with friends and family.

"Really enjoy the moment, because you know this only happens once," Adebawore said.