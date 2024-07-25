North Korean man charged for allegedly hacking, blackmailing Kansas hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Kate Brubacher announced Thursday that a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, indicted a North Korean citizen on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to hack and extort U.S. health care systems, including a Kansas hospital.

Rim Jong Hyok is charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He allegedly worked on behalf of the North Korean government's military intelligence agency to hack and extort victims from 2021 through 2023.

John Batten/KSHB

"The malware encrypted four of the hospital’s computer servers, affecting medical services and patient appointments and putting at risk the health care needs of Kansas citizens," Brubacher said at a press conference Thursday.

Rim then allegedly demanded two bitcoin — or roughly $118,000 at the time — from the undisclosed Kansas hospital in May 2021.

The hospital paid the hackers to regain access to the servers.

“The government has forfeited the funds and is in the process of returning them to the hospital," Brubacher said.

Federal investigators identified approximately 17 victims impacted by this hacking scheme.

Health care companies in Arkansas and Connecticut, a Florida hospital and a Colorado medical clinic were among the victims, as were companies outside of the U.S.

North Korea allegedly used the blackmail proceeds from those victims to fund cyber espionage, which facilitated hacks on U.S. federal government agencies, multiple U.S. military installations and multiple defense contractors.

John Batten/KSHB Stephen Cyrus

F.B.I Special Agent in Charge Stephen Cyrus led the investigation into Rim.

“North Korea continues to carry out these sophisticated intrusions targeting the U.S. as a way to fund their military programs, thereby threatening the U.S. and other countries in the region," he said.

The U.S. State Department is offering up to $10 million for information leading to Rim or his associates.

