Northbound 169 Highway closes due to serious-injury crash in Paola, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound 169 Highway is closed in Paola, Kansas, at Baptiste Drive due to a collision.

The Paola Police Department announced the closure shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Police said that serious injuries were suffered in the crash. It is not known at this time how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

First responders are on the scene of the collision.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route until the highway reopens.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.