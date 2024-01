KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound Interstate 35 is closed just south of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The interstate closed at Front Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to KC Scout.

No injuries were suffered in the incident, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while crews work to clear the roadway.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.