KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.

A vehicle struck the back of the semi. One person was injured in the crash, according to the Liberty Police Department.

The interstate was temporarily closed before later reopening. As of 1:52 p.m., there was still a backup on the interstate.

The severity of the injuries from the crash is not known at this time.