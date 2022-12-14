Watch Now
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 reopen in Kansas City’s downtown loop

Posted at 7:38 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 08:38:54-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from 12th Street to Interstate 70 in Kansas City early Wednesday morning.

The closure had been in place for nine months, since March 2022.

MoDOT closed the northbound lanes as part of the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project. Crews installed a retaining wall and made other changes to eventually connect I-35 directly to U.S. 169 Highway.

Construction on the $220 million bridge should end in December 2024.

More closures are on the horizon. MoDOT will close the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway on the existing Buck O’Neil Bridge in February 2023. Those closures will last more than one year.

