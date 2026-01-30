Northeast Kansas City, Missouri, coffee shop brews conversation and community connection

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Coffee, community and conversation — that's what PH Coffee embodies in its shop in the historic Northeast neighborhood in Kansas City, Mo.

"We really thrive in inviting everyone to the space," said Eric Rosell, owner of PH Coffee.

The neighborhood coffee shop sits in an area brewing with history. Rosell started the business with a goal to focus on community connection during a time when he felt that was missing.

"We really wanted to put in something that was community focused," Rosell said. "And so for us, it was really important that we show with flags, with statements, with posters, with just how we spoke to people that when you walk in, you can probably find someone who represents what you believe or at least see inklings that, 'oh, things are happening here in the shop where I feel comfortable being here."'

Beyond the warm, welcoming aesthetic they've curated, PH Coffee also holds events that reflect their community mission — including storytime for kids, teen hangouts and neighbor nights.

"I invite neighbors to come up and share things they're working on, things they want help with, things they want to connect with," Rosell said.

The shop features different spaces for different times of day, with a neighboring cocktail lounge connected to the coffee shop that opened in November.

Like many small businesses, PH Coffee has weathered challenging times.

"We opened in 2019 in October," Rosell said. "Like a lot of businesses would say, we survived some interesting times."

