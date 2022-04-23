Watch
Northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri counties under severe thunderstorm watch

In effect until 10 p.m. Saturday
KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 17:43:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.

In Kansas, Atchison and Doniphan counties are among those included in the watch.

In Missouri, Atchison, Holt, Buchanan, Nodaway, Andrew, Gentry, DeKalb, Harrison and Worth counties are under the watch.

The National Weather Service advises hail up to the size of a ping pong ball is possible as well as the chance of wind gusts up to 70 mph.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery believes another watch could be issued later Saturday evening that includes the Kansas City metro.

