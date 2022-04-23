Northeast Kansas, northwest Missouri counties under severe thunderstorm watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri have been placed under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.

KSHB 41 Weather

In Kansas, Atchison and Doniphan counties are among those included in the watch.

In Missouri, Atchison, Holt, Buchanan, Nodaway, Andrew, Gentry, DeKalb, Harrison and Worth counties are under the watch.

The National Weather Service advises hail up to the size of a ping pong ball is possible as well as the chance of wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/EkdveCpxzl — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) April 23, 2022