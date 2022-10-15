Northeast Middle School soccer team heads into championship without allowing a goal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Education is something kids gain both inside and outside the classroom.

For one group of students at a local middle school, what's happening on the field is informing what happens off of it.

Parents, coaches and teachers are behind the Northeast Middle School Titan Boys Soccer Team.

“It feels great,” said Thierry Ngabonziza, a middle school athlete.

Ricardo Joseph, whose child plays on the team, makes sure to not miss a practice.

“Every day after school I come and watch them practice,” Joseph said. “He says, ‘Dad why do you come?’ I say, ‘I have to show up.' I support him.”

Joseph says it’s also because the team is fun to watch.

“The team is good — we communicate, we talk, we make friends and joke around,” Ngabonziza said. “Last year, they beat us; this year I think we’re going to win."

Friday afternoon's practice marked less than 24 hours before the Titans' championship game. The team looks to finish the season undefeated.

So far, not one team has scored a goal on them.

The Titans say it's even had to stop playing because of the mercy rule, after scoring too many goals on multiple teams.

“Sportsmanship is just not about winning, it's to have something in life,” said Ahmed Hussein, the Titans' soccer coach.

Ngabonziza said he's noticed growth in his game compared to last season.

“Last year, my confidence was kind of low playing, I was scared playing," he said. "I didn’t know what to do, but this year I'm phenomenal."

Joseph said playing on the team can teach the players valuable life lessons.

“In the real world, they can learn, defense, attack, teamwork and composure,” he said.

The boys also work hard in the classroom.

“They are very smart at an academic level, attendance level and playing level,” Hussein said.

Ngabonziza told KSHB 41 News that the success on the field will carry over into the classroom.

“If you succeed in school, you’ll succeed in soccer,” he said.

The Titans championship game is Saturday at 2:40 p.m. at the Northeast High School field against Lafayette Academy.

—