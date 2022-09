KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight.

Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.

The National Weather Service advises scattered hail up to the size of an apple is likely as well as wind gusts up to 75 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/2GEsOdbBbW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 18, 2022

