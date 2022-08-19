Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday.

Affected counties include Holt, Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Gentry, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess and Grundy.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says the storms will be moving into the area within the next few hours and may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8pm



Storms moving into this area over the next few hours could produce damaging wind gusts and hail



For Kansas City, storms are possible this evening, low severe chance. #Mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/Hxd3NnJdDo — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 19, 2022

The National Weather Service predicts such hail could be up to two inches in size. NWS also expects up to 65 mph wind gusts.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa and Missouri until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PkkwZvrVD4 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 19, 2022

—

