Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch

KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday.

Affected counties include Holt, Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Gentry, Andrew, DeKalb, Daviess and Grundy.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says the storms will be moving into the area within the next few hours and may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

The National Weather Service predicts such hail could be up to two inches in size. NWS also expects up to 65 mph wind gusts.


