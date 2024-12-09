Northland business hopes Green Monday will push last-minute online holiday shopping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you missed out on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, fret not because you still have Green Monday.

Green Monday is the last big push for online shoppers during the holiday season.

“Holiday shopping, it’s either you do it really early or you’re in the thick of it and you’re like, 'Oh my God, it’s the second week of December,'" said Adison Lowman, store manager at Annie Austen at Zona Rosa.

Green Monday is typically the second Monday of December and is one of the biggest online shopping days of the holiday season.

Coined by eBay in 2007, it marks the rush to put in online gift orders while ensuring delivery before Christmas.

Annie Austen gives shoppers until Wednesday, but Lowman said sooner is always better.

“We’ve had tons of orders come through,” she said. “Every time an order comes through, we all cheer with excitement; we’re so excited to have another order come through.”

Lowman also said the sooner orders come through, the longer customers have to wrap and prep their items.

“Get those in as soon as you can just to ensure you have time to get it, wrap it and have it ready to go for whatever festivities you have going on," Lowman said. "And I just want everyone to know that we package every item with a ton of love.”

Green Monday is often considered the last chance to score big on seasonal deals.

Many online retailers extend cyber deals through this week or have special last-minute sales. Walmart, Macy’s, Best Buy, Old Navy and Nike are some of the big-box stores offering deals for the day.

For Annie Austen, every order comes with a small "thank you gift" and shipping on them.

“On all of our online orders, we offer free shipping all around the U.S., so it’s a great incentive," Lowman said.

With the clock ticking, Lowman said she’ll be securing some online deals.

“Get my shopping done? Yes.100%, yes,” she said.

Lowman encourages others to do the same.

