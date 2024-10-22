Northland family clinic says June 2024 data hack exposed patient information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay Platte Family Medicine, which partners with several clinics in the Northland, says it was a victim of a data incident in June in which some patient information may have been accessed.

In a notice on the clinic’s website, the company said it noticed “suspicious activity” on its network around June 26, 2024. The company said after securing its network, it partnered with a third-party group to investigate the suspicious activity.

Following the investigation, the clinic notified patients in early September that their personal health information may have been accessed during the data breach.

Among the types of data potentially accessed include patient names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth and health insurance information.

Clay Platte Family Medicine partners with Summit Family and Sports Medicine Clinic, Cobblestone Family Medicine Clinic, and Barry Pointe Family Medicine Clinic in providing services to patients.

The clinics said they are “enhancing existing policies and procedures” to reduce the chance of similar data incidents in the future.

As part of their notification to patients, the clinics are offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected.

“The clinics take this event and the security of personal information in their care very seriously,” the clinics wrote in the notice. “Upon learning of this event, the clinics moved quickly to investigate and respond to the event and notify affected individuals.”

A law firm that claims to be involved in the investigation estimates nearly 54,000 people were impacted.

