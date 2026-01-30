Northland organizations hold first-ever event to help fight food insecurity

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon regularly check is in with organizations across the Northland. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Two organizations are teaming up this weekend to fight food insecurity in the Northland through the first-ever Taste of the Northland event.

The Northland Health Alliance and Feed Northland Kids are hosting the sold-out fundraiser, which has already raised enough money to provide over 500 meals as more families face food insecurity across the region.

According to data from Feeding America, nearly 50,000 families in both Platte and Clay counties were experiencing food insecurity in 2023. Emily Fundermann with the Northland Health Alliance expects that number to grow.

"I think with the boom of the population in Clay and Platte County, we're urban, so have those specific needs catering to more of the urban community, but also just kind of the economy, the squeeze on everyone right now," Fundermann said.

That growing need inspired the creation of the first-ever Taste of the Northland.

"All proceeds go back to food banks in the community that require no prerequisites from families, and then back snacks for kids at school to prevent them from being hungry or going home hungry," Fundermann said.

Dozens of restaurants from across the Northland are participating in the event. For Paiton White at Christine's Firehouse in North Kansas City, the mission hits close to home.

"It's one of those things where I do everything that I can to help and give back to the community," White said.

"One thing that we are very big on in this place specifically, is family. And we love helping each other out. So any given opportunity that we have to help out other families and, you know, just come together as one," White said.

The support extends beyond the event itself, creating lasting impact for families in need.

"I know this event is going to do that means a lot personally, but I think there's a lot of pride in our whole kind of committee, and then the folks that are going to be attending to be able to address those needs," Fundermann said.

The event is sold out, but you still can donate towards the event. Click here for more information.

